Curfew to continue in WKH, authorised shops to open

NONGSTOIN: The markets in West Khasi Hills will remain closed till April 14, but every village will open the shops identified by the village authority selling meat, rice, vegetables and other essential commodities.

On the third day of the lockdown, locals demanded that curfew should be relaxed for a few hours like in other parts of the state to give them time to buy essential commodities.

In this regard, the MLA of Nongstoin, Macmillan Byrsat, wrote to the deputy commissioner of West Khasi Hills District asking him to call an emergency meeting among the district administration, police and the headmen of greater Nongstoin town.

Accordingly, a meeting was called at TRYSEM hall, Deputy Commissioner’s office, on Friday which was attended by Byrsat, Rambrai Kimfa legislator Sydney Marbaniang, Gabriel Wahlang MDC Nongstoin, Bajop Pyngrope MDC Rambrai among others.

It was chaired by the Deputy Commissioner T Lyngwa. A separate meeting was held in Mairang Civil Sub Division and Mawshynrut Civil Sub Division.

The meeting decided that curfew cannot be relaxed in the district like East Khasi Hills as the situation in the two districts is very different.

Several issues were discussed in the meeting with the headmen expressing their dissatisfaction over the announcements because most of the time these cover only four to five villages in Nongstoin.

The deputy commissioner assured that the DIPR would make the announcement in every corner of the district.

Headmen from different villages also suggested that information should be given well in time, car passes should be given to village headmen, 108 emergency services should properly work and calls should be attended to anytime and food and essential commodities should reach the public among others.

Byrsat said that a close relationship will have to be maintained between the police and village authority in order to address people’s grievances.

The deputy commissioner said that he would take up the issue of non-response by the 108 ambulance with the higher authorities.

He, however, said that for emergencies like dropping any patient to hospital or other cases people should contact the control room at DC’s office.

Lyngwa said that car passes of headmen would be distributed immediately. The wholesaler of essential commodities will also get curfew passes.

About transportation of essential commodities from Assam, the deputy commissioner said that he has contacted the DC of Kamrup to allow the vehicles carrying essential commodities in border area.

Lyngwa informed that rice and other commodities for the month of April and May have been released in advance for beneficiaries to make sure that every household has sufficient ration during the curfew.

Thedeputy commissioner informed that he would take up the matter with the BDO to make a list of BPL families for distribution of rice.