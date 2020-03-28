Kerala CM calls situation ‘serious’ after 39 fresh cases

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 39 fresh cases of coronavirus on Friday, taking the total number of people under treatment to 164, the highest in the country, as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the situation as “serious”.

The state government also took a stern view of Kollam Sub Collector Anupam Mishra defying quarantine and fleeing the state after returning from his honeymoon abroad and suspended him, pending an enquiry.

Of the 39 cases, 34 are from the worst affected northernmost district of Kasaragod, two from Kannur and one each from Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kollam, Vijayan told reporters after a COVID-19 review meeting here.

With a positive case being reported from Kollam, all 14 districts in the state have been affected by the pandemic.

The worst affected Kasaragod has 76 positive cases, the highest and most of the affected are Non Resident Keralites from the Gulf.

A total of 1,10,299 people are under surveillence and 616 are in isolation wards of various hospitals, Vijayan said.

The chief minister said that a man from Idukki district who tested positive is a public figure and had travelled across Kerala over the last few days and had gone to the state assembly, secretariat and met legislators, government officials and also to government offices and schools.

On the third day of the lockdown, 1,383 people were arrested forviolations, 1381 cases registered and 923 vehicles were seized, police said.

Since Tuesday, 7091 cases have been registered in Kerala.

Considering the serious situation prevailing in Kasaragod district, the government has decided to convert the Kasaragod central university to a COVID-19 treatment centre, he said.

“All laboratory facilities are there,but we need permission from ICMR for testing there. We are awaiting that. The Kasaragod medical college will also be converted to a covid hospital,” Vijayan said.

The chief minister also said that the condition of migrant labourers in Kerala would also be taken care of and they would be provided food and accomodation, besides soaps, masks and sanitisers. (PTI)