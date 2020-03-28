Mawkyrwat public places sanitised

MAWKYRWAT: The District Swachh Bharat Mission in collaboration with the Sankur Rikhain Nonglang on Friday sanitised public places in Mawkyrwat, South West Khasi Hills District to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

Speaking to The Shillong Times, Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo informed that all public places in Mawkyrwat area, including banks, government offices and markets were sanitised by spraying anti-virus.

Asked whether the district administration had any plan to sanitise the public places in other parts of the district, the DC informed that they had received the kits only on March 26 and assured that disinfection would be carried out every day to cover other areas as well. Meanwhile, the curfew imposed by the DC to enforce the advisories of the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19, was successful in Mawkyrwat area as well as in other parts of the district during which most people stayed away from the streets.

Also, during the relaxed hours of the curfew, people who came to Mawkyrwat market for buying essential commodities also maintained social distancing. The only disappointment for the people was that they did not get enough commodities.

Laloo said that persons who need to travel to Shillong for medical emergencies and, therefore, need car passes may contact the helpline for medical emergencies (8787788748) to avoid overcrowding in the deputy commissioner’s office.