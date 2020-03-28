News Capsule

Car pass

The district magistrate, East Khasi Hills, has informed that car pass can be applied online at www.eastkhasihills.gov.in

Bihu postponed

The Shillong Central Rongali Bihu Celebration Committee, Bishnupur and Meghalaya Rongali Bihu Sanmilan, Dhankheti has jointly decided to indefinitely postpone the celebration of Rongali Bihu, 2020. The organizations also request all citizens to stay home and follow government advisory to help in containing the virus outbreak.

Potal services

Meghalay Postal Division has informed that it will provide basic essential services from 10 am to 1 pm only to the general public from selected post offices. A control room has been set up at divisional level from 9:30 am to 4 pm during the period of lock down with effect from March 25 to April 14.