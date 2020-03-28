Shops to open from 9 am to 5 pm in WJH today

DC issues traffic advisory

JOWAI: All shops dealing in essential goods in West Jaintia Hills will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday.

In a statement issued on Friday, the deputy commissioner said that the shops will be opened for the general public to enable them to purchase commodities.

In this regard, the administration has made traffic arrangements in Jowai town so as to ease the movement of the people.

Accordingly, there will be eight ‘No Entry’ points- Lad College Junction, Shallam Syngkon Petrol Pump Junction, Dulong Junction, Mission Compound Junction, Jrisalein Junction, Dawki Stand Junction, Thomas Jones Junction and Lad Mission Hospital Junction.

All vehicles coming from Lad College will not be allowed to enter Iawmusiang and will be allowed to park along the NH-6 and Lad Reserve area.

Vehicles coming from Ummulong side will not be allowed to enter Iawmusiang and will park along the roadside from Shallam Syngkon Petrol Pump down below.

Vehicles from Iongpiah, Panaliar side will not be allowed to enter Iawmusiang and will park along the road and Biar school.

All vehicles coming from Umshyngiar and PHE side will not enter Iawmusiang and will park at Jrisalein playground.Vehicles from Dawki side will not be allowed to enter Iawmusiang and will park along Jowai-Dawki road.No vehicles will be allowed to enter Iawmusiang from Thomas Junction.

No vehicles will be allowed to enter Iawmusiang through Kynruh Sohphlang.

No entry from the above various points towards Iawmusiang will be from 6 am to 6 pm on Saturday.