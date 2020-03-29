NFR employees engage in making masks, sanitisers

GUWAHATI: With stocks of face masks and hand sanitisers drying up in the wake of high demand amidst the scourge of the coronavirus pandemic, a section of employees of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) are chipping in with what they can to manufacture these items from home.

“In an exemplary initiative, women working in the mechanical department of Katihar division volunteered to manufacture face masks from home to cope with the situation as the commodity has become scarce in the market amidst the scourge of COVID-19, a statement by NFR issued here, said.

Already, 80 face masks have been made for distribution and this effort will be continued.

“Similarly, in Lumding division, railway staff and members of Women Welfare Organisation have stitched 2500 washable masks and distributed it to our front line workers. They are also making hand sanitisers for use of our essential duty staff,” the statement said.

Freight trains

Freight train operations are being continued round the clock by NFR to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities.

“Employees of NFR are working day and night to run freight train services throughout its jurisdiction ferrying essential commodities like salt, sugar, food-grains, petroleum products, etc for public distribution. Moreover, NFR is also carrying items like potatoes, milk, vegetables, fertilisers and food grains transported by private businessmen so that there is no shortage of these commodities in the market,” the statement by NFR, said.

It may be noted that the Union ministry of railways has decided to extend the cancellation of passenger train services till April 14, 2020 in continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19.

“In NFR area, freight rakes loaded with essential items were unloaded in various goods sidings. Among others, freight trains loaded with food grains were unloaded at Udaipur in Lumding division, salt was unloaded at Barpeta Road under Rangiya division, wheat at Silchar, sugar at Jirania stations under Lumding division and potato was unloaded at New Tinsukia under Tinsukia division,” it added.

It may be mentioned here that, apart from drivers, guards of train and trackmen on track patrolling duty, signal and telecommunication maintenance staff, station staff, staff at control offices, staff at goods offices, level crossing gates, RPF personnel, etc are working day and night for ensuring that trains carrying goods reach their destinations safely and supply of essential items is not affected.

“Close coordination is being maintained with the state governments so that the rakes of essential commodities are handled smoothly without any delay, amidst various restrictions imposed in the wake of COVID-19,” the statement said