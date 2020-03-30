Legislator laments lack of proactive steps in GH

SHILLONG: Phulbari MLA, SG Esmatur Mominin has lamented that there is hardly any arrangement in Garo Hills particularly in plains to combat COVID-19 even as he had asked Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to take necessary measures for hospitals to fight the deadly virus.

In a letter to the chief minister, Mominin while welcoming the lockdown said that daily wage earners and poor people are facing great difficulty and asked the government to arrange essential commodities for the poor.

According to Mominin, many indigenous labourers in the plains of Garo Hills are stranded in different parts of district following the lockdown and hence he asked government to arrange MTC buses to facilitate the movement of labourers to their respective home towns. He added that labourers who are working outside the state are also stranded and urged the government to look into the matter.

He also said that the transportation of areca nuts must be allowed with strict guidelines as many people in the state are dependent the business for their livelihood.