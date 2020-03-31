Coronavirus cases in Pak rise to 1,625

Islamabad: The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 1,625 while the death toll stood at 18, health officials said on Monday, underlining that local transmission of the deadly COVID-19 is increasing.

The Ministry of National Health Services said that 54 more cases were reported during the last 12 hours, taking the total from 1,571 to 1,625. It showed 593 cases in Punjab, 508 in Sindh, 195 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 144 in Balochistan, 128 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 51 in Islamabad and 6 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

So far 18 people have died, including 4 in the last 24 hours and 28 recovered, while another 11 were in critical conditions. The epidemic is still spreading despite steps by the government.

Advisor on health Dr Zafar Mirza said local transmission was increasing after government stopped all international flights. He said so far the share of local transmission was about 27 per cent. (PTI)