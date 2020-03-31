Tea plucking to resume in Assam from April 1 amid lock down

GUWAHATI: A meeting of Assam council of ministers, chaired by the chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday night, took several important decisions in the back drop of the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic that has adversely effected the economic activities across the globe.

Taking into account the adverse impact that the prevalent lock down may have on the state’s tea industry which has already been on a challenging phase, the state Cabinet decided to allow plucking of tea leaves from April 1 throughout the state by following guidelines issued by respective deputy commissioners and the state health department.

Rice mills, biscuit factories, etc., will also be allowed to resume production from April 1 subject to permission of the respective Deputy Commissioners.

Farmers are being allowed to carry on with their agriculture activities work from April 1 next by following the guidelines issued by the health department because of COVID-19 pandemic.

The trucks carrying essentials will be allowed to enter the State from April 1.

The cabinet gave its nod for launching a series of schemes from April 1 for the benefit of 72 lakh families in this testing time.

Accordingly, 58 lakh families of the state will get free rice under the National Food Security (NFS) Scheme from April 1.

The scheme will also cover poor families who do not have NFS cards and they will be given Rs 1000 each. The people of BTAD, Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council will also be benefited from the scheme.

Construction and repair of embankments will start from April 1 in view of the approaching flood season.

Deputy commissioners have been entrusted to decide on the timing for operation of grocery shops from April 1.