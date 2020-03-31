Tura MDC alleges central fund withdrawal, GHADC rubbishes report

TURA: The ruling NPP led Executive Committee in the GHADC has dismissed allegations made by Tura MDC Rupert Sangma about recent withdrawal of central funds to the tune of 24 crore rupees stating that there is no truth in such reports.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, the Tura MDC had alleged that the Dipul Marak led NPP alliance received Rs 24 Crore given by the central government for the GHADC and withdrew the same within a day during the ongoing Covid-19 corona virus crisis.

“After receiving Rs 24 Crores from the central fund all the staff had expected that their salaries would be paid which has been pending for over 22 months, but to a great dismay the money disappeared in a day when the entire world was busy fighting against Covid-19,” alleges the Tura MDC.

He further claimed that money to the tune of one crore rupees meant for Tura should be released immediately for the healthcare crisis in Tura so that the funds can be used for procurement of life supporting ventilators, masks, gloves, PPE, and other essentials required by the medical teams.

“Our town is not equipped enough and our resources should be properly channelized, so I request the EC to channel the funds through the Tura deputy commissioner’s office so that there is transparency where the fund is utilized,” demanded the Tura MDC.

The ruling side in the council has asked the Tura MDC to differentiate between fact and fiction while making’wild’ allegations on funds.

“There is no truth in the allegations because such an amount has not been released to the state to the district council even though the Executive Committee had moved for this supplementary demand in the last budget session,” announced former deputy CEM and MDC from the ruling NPP alliance Augustine Marak.

He clarified that only when the centre releases the amount and the state government places it in the budget allocation for the district council can the money be given to the GHADC.

“Even the demand to use the central funds for payment of salaries cannot be done because as per the central guidelines the money is meant for development projects in the constituencies. It will be a criminal offence if the rules are violated,” pointed out Augustine Marak.