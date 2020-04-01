17 held in city for curfew violation

SHILLONG: Shillong Police on Monday apprehended 17 persons for violating the curfew order issued by the East Khasi Hills District Magistrate under Section 144 CrPC.

The 17 persons were nabbed by mobile police patrolling parties from Garikhana area under Lumdiengjri police station at around 11.30 am on Monday.

The offenders were identified as Paplu Dey (29), Abhishek Paul (21), Bijay Kuri (32), Biru Chettri (35), Shubham Thapa (20), Jeevan Thapa (18), George Pakyntein (27), Suraj Chettri (22), Praveen Sharma (24), Marfranky O Warjri (45), Bhim Thapa (35), Pynshailang Kurbah (37), Tulkaram Kishan (30), Joey Lanong (28), Sandeep Sharma (28), Anjanee Jajodia (34) and Sushil Sharma (37).