Supply of essentials yet to be streamlined

SHILLONG: The distribution of essential items by fair price shops and groceries in parts of the city is yet to be streamlined fully.

The third curfew relaxation in the last eight days was more planned and well-managed with less people gathering for essentials in many localities on Tuesday.

By afternoon, the rush of buyers had lessened in several localities in the city. However, confusion prevailed in parts of Laban near Batti Bazar and Laitumkhrah despite many shops being open.

Plight of BPL families

Maya Sunar and Shanti Sunar, both BPL cardholders, were waiting for free ration, which the Laban Dorbar Shnong was distributing, even at 1.30 pm. When asked, Maya said they went to collect it but they were not allowed to enter the place.

“We have BPL cards but still we were not given. The people there told us that the stock is over and they will make announcement when it comes,” said Shanti.

The Presbyterian School in Laban opened its doors for vegetable sellers and buyers on Tuesday. At least three vegetable vendors were seen waiting for customers. Shyam Shah, a vendor, said he would sit on the pavement opposite the church. “Sales are not good as people cannot see us. A board at the gate would have helped,” he added.

Laitumkhrah,

Jhalupara crowded

Shops at the Laitumkhrah market were as usual crowded even on the third day of 9 am-5 pm relaxation for buying essentials. Maintaining social distancing in the locality looked a distant possibility.

The worst was in Mawbah as chaos due to overcrowding forced the police to close down the shops around 12.30 pm.

A similar situation had been witnessed on March 27.

The residents urged the authorities to streamline the supply by opening more shops so that this will lessen the crowd and people can avail their essential commodities without much difficulty.

Rilbong, Laban Last Stop and Bishnupur saw less crowding in the afternoon. Jail Road market too was quieter than last time when The Shillong Times reached the locality. However, on enquiring, some locals said police forcefully shut the two shops which were open for so many people in the locality. The nearby Police Bazar was also completely locked down.

Prasenjit Dey, the headman of Jail Road said all the five shops in the locality, including Lower Jail Road and a part of Polo, which had permission to open sold goods till 5pm and no shop was closed down.

When asked about residents’ complaints of “insufficient number of shops”, Dey explained, “Other shops do not have sufficient stock. One shop owner is unwell and he did not want to apply.”

He added that the Dorbar Shnong was waiting for the BPL ration from the government and he hoped to get it before the next curfew relaxation.

Last week, chaos reigned on the two days of curfew relaxation as people came out in hordes to stock up essentials. Another reason for the confusion last time was less number of shops, a problem that was addressed in many localities this time.