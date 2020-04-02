Centre tells states to implement lockdown strictly sans exemptions

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has directed all the states to ‘strictly’ implement the 21-day nationwide lockdown measures and not allow any exemption beyond the guidelines issued by it.

The Home Ministry’s direction came after reports surfaced that the authorities in some of the states and Union Territories (UTs) were violating the lockdown norms by allowing exceptions beyond what have been allowed under the consolidated guidelines earlier issued by the ministry under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Noting that such violations may defeat the overall objective of containing the spread of COVID-19, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in a letter to the chief secretaries of all the states on Tuesday requested them to follow the lockdown strictly and enforce the norms properly. (IANS)