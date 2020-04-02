China to host Youth Games in 2021

New Delhi: Epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic before it gripped Europe and the USA, China will host the third edition of the Asian Youth Games in Shantou in November next year, the Olympic Council of Asia said on Wednesday.

The Chinese city of Wuhan was the epicentre of the pandemic that is still sweeping across the world with Western Europe and USA being the worst hit currently. The pandemic has led to the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 and brought sports events to a halt. The OCA has decided to hold the Asian Youth Games from November 20 to 28. The host city was decided by the OCA in 2019 but the dates of the multi-sporting event was announced on Wednesday. “The OCA while maintaining a very strict isolation policy is still continuing its activity and liaising with the various Asian Games Organising Committee to ensure that the preparations for the Games are not hindered,” the OCA said in a letter sent to all its member nations in Asia. (PTI)