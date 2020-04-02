Five migrants held from getaway truck

SHILLONG: Police on Tuesday night nabbed five migrant workers hiding in a truck in an apparent move to escape from the city and lodged a case against them.

Police said that around 8.30 pm on Tuesday, during checking at Lad Umroi in Ri Bhoi, they detected one truck (TR01 R 1515) driven by Md. Nurul Islam (32) carrying five persons identified as Md. Jahidur Islam (20), Md. Rakikul Hussain (21), Md. Babul Islam (26), Md. Jamal Haque (35) and Md. Aminur Haque (19). All of them hail from Barpeta district of Assam.

Police sources confirmed that the migrant workers were trying to escape from the city in the truck.