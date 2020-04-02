Developed By: iNFOTYKE

NEIGRIHMS to treat only non-COVID critical patients from others states

By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The Director of NEIGRIHMS, D.M. Thappa has submitted to the state chief secretary protocol for transfer of non-COVID-19, critically-ill patient from other States to NEIGRIHMS, Shillong.

Thappa stated that only critically-ill non COVID-19 patient(s) certified by the concerned State Health Authority, can seek treatment at NEIGRIHMS.

The number of accompanying attendants of the non-COVID-19 critically ill patient(s), be limited to only one.

Further, at the border, the data of ambulance, driver, etc., of the critically-ill patient(s) and accompanying person be maintained and certified by the State Health Authority.

Only patient as mentioned above will be accepted in NEIGRIHMS Hospital till the Covid-19 Pandemic is over and anybody/attendants of patients coming from other States will need to be quarantined for 14 days as per State Government directives.

 

 

