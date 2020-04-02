Developed By: iNFOTYKE

NATIONALNews Alert

No new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka on Thursday morning

By Agencies

BENGALURU:  No new COVID-19 positive cases emerged in Karnataka on Thursday morning, an official said.

“From 5 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday no new cases have been reported,” said a health official.

The state’s COVID-19 status continues at 110 positive cases, three deaths and 10 discharges.

Meanwhile, the health department reiterated its call to all the Tablighi pilgrims to report to the helpline.

Reinforcing COVID-19 monitoring among the pilgrims, the health department has instructed all the asymptomatic Tablighis to enter government monitored quarantine centres even if they are yet to complete a fortnight since return from the Nizamuddin shrine in Delhi.

“Those who are beyond 14-days should be home quarantined in reporting period, 28 days from the day of arrival,” said an official statement.

The state suffered one Tablighi COVID-19 death in a 60-year-old man from Sira, Tumkur. His 13-year-old son also contracted the virus.

According to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, as many as 342 Tablighis attended the meet in Delhi from Karnataka.

Similarly, the health department has issued a standard operating procedure to screen labourers and workers taking refuge at temporary government shelters.

The move is aimed at identifying suspected and confirmed cases to arrest COVID-19 contagion.

Karnataka government has also ordered all district commissioners to relax mandatory OTP screening to receive food grains from ration shops.

IANS

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.