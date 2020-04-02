No new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka on Thursday morning

BENGALURU: No new COVID-19 positive cases emerged in Karnataka on Thursday morning, an official said.

“From 5 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday no new cases have been reported,” said a health official.

The state’s COVID-19 status continues at 110 positive cases, three deaths and 10 discharges.

Meanwhile, the health department reiterated its call to all the Tablighi pilgrims to report to the helpline.

Reinforcing COVID-19 monitoring among the pilgrims, the health department has instructed all the asymptomatic Tablighis to enter government monitored quarantine centres even if they are yet to complete a fortnight since return from the Nizamuddin shrine in Delhi.

“Those who are beyond 14-days should be home quarantined in reporting period, 28 days from the day of arrival,” said an official statement.

The state suffered one Tablighi COVID-19 death in a 60-year-old man from Sira, Tumkur. His 13-year-old son also contracted the virus.

According to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, as many as 342 Tablighis attended the meet in Delhi from Karnataka.

Similarly, the health department has issued a standard operating procedure to screen labourers and workers taking refuge at temporary government shelters.

The move is aimed at identifying suspected and confirmed cases to arrest COVID-19 contagion.

Karnataka government has also ordered all district commissioners to relax mandatory OTP screening to receive food grains from ration shops.

