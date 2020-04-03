Curfew extended in EKH till April 6

SHIILLONG: The East Khasi Hills District Magistrate, M War, on Thursday extended curfew from 6 am of April 3 to 6 am of April 6.

In the order, the magistrate said in view of the prevailing situation concerning COVID-19 in the country and globally, to put in place preventive measures and to take more stringent steps to ensure social distancing and home quarantine so that the pandemic does not spread to East Khasi Hills and the state, curfew has been extended.

In a separate statement, the deputy commissioner informed that to enable local residents to purchase their basic and daily essential commodities during the curfew, all fair price shops under NFSA and non-NFSA, identified groceries, vegetable, fruit, meat vendors and confectionery and shops selling essential items in all localities of Shillong agglomeration will open from 9 am to 5 pm on Friday.

The deputy commissioner also said that the selected shops have substantially increased to 1116 with 20 mobile units, so as to meet the requirements of local residents.

The order by the magistrate under section 144 CrPC read together with Regulation 3 of the Meghalaya Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020, ensures observance of strict protocols of the advisories issued by the state government.

The places to be under curfew are whole of Municipal area, cantonment area, all areas under Mawlai and Mawpat blocks including their census towns, areas under Mylliem Block from Umshyrpi Bridge upto 7th Mile, Upper Shillong, Madanrting, Mawblei, Laitkor, Nongkseh, Umlyngka, Lawsohtun, Mawdiangdiang, Diengiong and Siejiong.

However, the order will not be applicable to security forces, medical teams on duty, wholesale and retail pharmacies, police and armed forces, fire and emergency services, MeECL and Power Grid, Food and Civil Supplies department, FCI, PWD, PHE, AH& Veterinary department, Meghalaya Directorate of Dairy Development, Shillong Municipal Board, Shillong Cantonment Board, Telecom, Telegraph, Communications & IT services, print and electronic media, banks, ATMs and treasuries, petrol pumps, essential services including health services, LPG deliveries, online food delivery, online services delivery and courier services.

The movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities, security forces and medical equipment are also exempted, however, driver and attendants of the vehicles will be medically screened as per laid down protocols.

The order also prohibits assembly or gathering of five or more persons in public areas and premises beyond the individual households, operation of public and private transport and operation of major markets and commercial establishments in the areas of Mylliem Block beyond 7th Mile, Mawphlang, Sohiong, Mawsynram, Mawkynrew, Mawryngkneng, Laitkroh-Khatarshnong, Pynursla, Shella-Bholaganj Blocks, Sohra and Pynursla civil sub-divisions.

The headmen in coordination with the district police will regulate the operation of shops in their respective villages and ensure due compliance to the advisories of the government with special and strict reference to social distancing concerning the COVID-19 situation.

In addition, the people are to strictly maintain social distancing of at least 1 metre, not to overcrowd in one area or shop and to comply with management made by the district administration, district police and headmen.