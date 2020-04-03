Spanish league wants testing before resuming

Madrid: The Spanish league is putting together a detailed plan to get teams ready for when the league restarts, recommending a mini-preseason and a large number of tests for players, their close relatives and club employees.

The 19-page “protocol” prepared by the league gives the first glimpse at what some of the top European leagues may be preparing for when the competitions resume following the coronavirus pandemic. The plan is not yet finalized but a draft of the Spanish league’s document was obtained by radio network Cope. The four-phase plan has a series of recommendations that will be presented to clubs before players can return to practice, something that the league suggests may happen even while Spain remains in lockdown because of the outbreak. The league isn’t expected to restart until government authorities deem it safe for everyone’s health, but the document details actions that could be put in place in confined facilities. (AP)