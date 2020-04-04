Border with Assam sealed

SHILLONG: With the number of coronavirus positive cases in Assam touching 24, the state government has sealed all border entry points from the neighbouring state and has simultaneously stepped up vigil on the five designated entry points to stop any movement of people and vehicles.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the government will ensure a total ban on all inter-state movement and has asked local authorities in areas along the inter-state border to be more vigilant.

The state government cannot prevent cross-border movement on its own since the Indo-Bangla border is not fenced properly, he said, while appealing all stakeholders to work day and night to ensure that no one enters the state.”

“We should be more proactive as we are approaching the end of the 21-day lockdown and if we can cross this bridge, I am sure we will be safe,” he added.

Informing that a group of labourers had been detected in Mawlai on Thursday, Tynsong said that the people were taken to a shelter home after examination. The group had arrived at the city on foot from Umsning area.

In Ri Bhoi, which shares a long inter-state border with Assam, all entry points from the neighbouring state including Patharkhmah- Mairang road, Jagiroad- Umsiang road and others have been sealed.

Ri Bhoi Superintendent of Police C Syrti said check posts have been set up and police patrolling parties have been deputed to track entry of people.

The district administration has also stepped up vigil and the District Medical & Health Officer has been conducting 24-hour screening at Byrnihat.

The district police chief also informed that village authorities and residents have been extending assistance to the police in keeping a tab on inter-state movement.