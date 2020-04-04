People throng markets, violate protocol

SHILLONG: Urban markets are again marred with several violations, be it in terms of social distancing protocol or overcrowding and over pricing.

It was witnessed that on a visit to markets in Laban, Laitumkhrah, Jhalupara, Jailroad, there was overcrowding in some shops, while the social distancing protocol was maintained in some.

In a Laitumkhrah shop, a shopkeeper gently told his customers not to crowd in one place.

Despite the heat, the people stood in a long queue to get their essentials.

In Laitumkhrah market, the price of one kg of bitter gourd was Rs 100 while the cost of 3 lemons was Rs 50 and the only fish sold at Laitumkhrah market was Pomfret at Rs 220 per kg.

A fish seller said that business is down and has no idea about the number of customers as they keep coming one by one.

The buzz of activity typical to every fish market is missing as overcrowding is not allowed, the fish seller said.

Jail Road headman said that shops with stocks are opened and they are trying to maintain social distancing while allowing more shops to open for the convenience of residents.

A migrant tea seller from the Champaran district of Bihar, Gandhi Sah said, ‘business is dull compared to the past due to the lockdown’.

Busy serving tea to customers, he said that he used to serve tea to the shops in Police Bazaar but the shops are now closed, he added.