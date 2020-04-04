Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel pushed to Dec 23

Hollywood star Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, the much-anticipated sequel of the 1986 hit Top Gun, will now release on December 23 instead of original release date June 24.

Top Gun: Maverick is the latest movie to be pushed amid the spread of the coronavirus, reports a website.

Released in 1986, Top Gun was apparently inspired by a magazine article on Navy pilots. The film followed the life of a fighter pilot and launched Cruise’s career as a global action star. The sequel picks up decades after the 1986 box-office hit.

It also features Miles Teller as the son of Goose, Maverick’s partner who died in the original film. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the movie will be exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Studios. (IANS)