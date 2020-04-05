Doctor files FIR against leak of prescription

SHILLONG: A city based dentist filed an FIR on Saturday against people who leaked confidential information regarding his prescription to a patient to take alcohol.

In the FIR lodged with the Laban police station, the doctor expressed concern over leakage of prescription online and violation of medical confidential rules.

“I told my patient to take not more than three pegs daily as he was in a bad condition from withdrawal symptoms”, said the doctor, who does not wish to be named. According to the doctor, it was as a humanitarian gesture to relieve a suffering person that he wrote the prescription for one time.

However, the doctor has taken exception to leaking of confidential information.

“This is a serious breach of patient and doctor medical confidentiality rules. I have lodged the FIR against whoever has posted it online”, he said.

It was on April 3 that the doctor prescribed liquor for his 65-year–old tenant who has been suffering from alcohol withdrawal symptoms and he was to take alcohol in moderation since an earlier notification of the Excise Department had allowed this. However, on April 2, the government rescinded the March 30 order allowing home delivery of alcohol on doctor’s prescription.

The patient had visited the doctor on Friday, a day after the state government rescinded the order.

While referring to a report in this regard in a news portal from Guwahati, the doctor said this is a total violation of medical confidentiality rules.

He wanted action against the perpetrators and the news portal.