Cabinet approves 30% salary cut for MPs, MPLADS suspended

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Monday approved an ordinance amending the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 to reduce allowances and pension by 30 per cent with effect from April 1, for a year.

The President, Vice President, and Governors have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility. The money will go to the Consolidated Fund of India.

This is being done in light of the coronavirus pandemic which India along with hundreds of countries is battling.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar also said the Cabinet has approved a move to suspend the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for two years (2020-21 and 2021-22). That amount will go to the Consolidated Fund of India.

The purse strings of the government are being tightened in view of the coronavirus emergency and a fund — PM CARES — has been set up for relief efforts.

IANS