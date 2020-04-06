KHADC CEM warns shopkeepers

SHILLONG: The CEM of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Titos Chyne has threatened to cancel the licenses of traders who are doing business within the jurisdiction of KHADC, if they indulge in unscrupulous activities.

In a statement issued here, Chyne said that there were complaints from the people on the increased prices of essential items.

In this connection, he said that the traders should display the price list and to resort to any hike in prices of the items is not justified.

He went on to say that the traders should ensure that every retailer/shopkeeper gets their stock ready so that retailers in rural areas do not suffer from shortage of food.