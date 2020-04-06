PM’s lights-off call evokes mixed response in city

SHILLONG/ TURA: There was lukewarm response to the call of Prime Minister to switch off lights and light candles on Sunday night.

Governor Tathagata Roy, BJP members and a few citizens joined the Prime Minister’s call to light candles and earthen lamps.

While the evening in Shillong was usual and there was no disruption in electricity supply, the people of Garo Hills, including Tura, joined the rest of the country in expressing solidarity with medics and those in the frontline in the battle against COVID-19.

According to sources, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and the cabinet ministers stayed away from the call of the Prime Minister.

The governor and the Raj Bhavan staff lit candles and earthen lamps in front of the gate. BJP state president Ernest Mawrie, his family and other party members also joined in the observance.

In Upper Mawprem area, some people burst crackers in addition to lighting candles and earthen lamps. In Garo Hills, as the clock struck 9 pm, people in their homes switched off their power and lit either earthen lamps or candles to show unity in the fight against the deadly disease.

The show of unity and support for those battling the disease was not limited to switching off lights and lighting of candles as people also burst firecrackers in Tura during the nine minutes of solidarity.