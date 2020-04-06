Two quarantined in city after contact with Assam patient

SHILLONG: Health Minister AL Hek on Sunday informed that two persons from the city who had come in contact with Manish Tibrewal, a COVID-19 positive patient from Guwahati, have been identified and their samples have been collected and sent for testing.

Stating that the test results will be available on Monday, Hek said Tibrewal had visited Shillong on March 6 and had met two people, who are currently under self-isolation. He further informed that the two individuals are in good health even after one month of their meeting but the government followed protocol and collected their samples for tests.

Tibrewal is a resident of Spanish Garden, a luxury high-rise in Guwahati, which has now been sealed by the Kamrup (Metro) district administration.