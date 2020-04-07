NFR to run parcel train to parts of Assam, Tripura

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway will be operating a parcel express train as per fixed timings on April 11, 2020 in order to ensure transportation of essential goods in small quantity in the wake of COVID-19 to parts of Assam and Tripura.

The train will start from New Guwahati /Guwahati for Agartala 4-15 am on April 11 with stops at Hojai, Lumding Junction, New Haflong, Badarpur Junction, Dharmanagar and Kumarghat during its journey.

It may be mentioned here that special parcel trains are also running in New Delhi-Guwahati, Moga-Changsari, Kalyan-Guwahati, Shalimar-New Guwahati routes and vice-versa with necessary items for all segments of the society.

“Moreover, loading, transportation and unloading of essential commodities like food grains, coal, POL (petroleum, oil and lubricants), sugar, salt and edible oil through freight trains has been going on in full swing in NFR during this nationwide lockdown,” an official press release stated here on Tuesday.