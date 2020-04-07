Practise pilates for agility

As we stay in, practise social distancing and isolation, taking care of our health becomes very important.

Maintaining the healthy state is very important in order to avoid contracting the COVID-19, says a fresh guideline by the WHO. While most of us may not have access to a full-fledged gym at home, this is the best time to explore workout like Pilates, Yoga, Barre, etc.

Pilates master and celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who trains the likes of Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt shows us some pilates moves to amp up agility, stretch limbs and tone our body. All these moves require no fancy equipment and can be done using your body strength and resistance. Read to know more:

Crisscross

Lie supine on your mat. Get one leg to the table top and extend the other leg straight out in a diagonal. Interlace your hands behind your head and lift your head, chest and shoulders and rotate it towards the bent knee. Inhale to prepare on an exhale keeping the elbows wide switch sides.

Plank

Begin with hands under shoulders and legs straight out. Make sure your body is in one line from head to heals. Keep the abdominals engaged and glutes squeezed. Hold it for one minute.

Tricep dips

Sit on a bench or stool. Legs straight out and hands by your side. Lift the glutes of keeping it close to the bench. Bend your elbows to lower the body. Exhale to lift back up.

Step up

You can do this on a chair or stool or step. Stand with feet hip width apart. Step up with one leg bringing the other knee up. Repeat 15 to 20 times on one leg and then switch sides.

Wall-sit

Sit against a wall with thighs parallel to the ground and your back touching the wall. Hold the position for 1 minute.

Teaser

Lie supine on your mat with legs straight out and hands above head. Inhale to prepare on an exhale lift the upper and lower body into a teaser or V-sit position and then slowly lower the body back to the mat. Repeat 6 to 8 times. (IANS)