Restrictions in Sri Lanka until Tamil New Year

Colombo: The stringent measures taken by Sri Lanka to stem the spread of novel coronavirus will continue until the Sinhala and Tamil New Year on April 14 and a team of experts headed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will monitor the COVID-19 crisis till it is brought under control, the President’s Media Division has said.

Sri Lanka has recorded five deaths from the virus. The island nation imposed a nationwide curfew on March 20 in an effort to contain the spread of the disease.

Headed by President Rajapaksa, a discussion took place on Saturday at the Presidential Secretariat to review the progress of the COVID-19 prevention programme. During the discussion it was noted that the Government’s timely actions from when this virus first entered the country had helped keep the situation under control, a report said on Monday.

“It was observed that except for the few districts identified as high risk zones where the most number of COVID-19 patients were found, the spread of the virus at present does not pose a threat to other districts. Therefore, there is a possibility that the current restrictions imposed on these districts could be lifted by the end of the Sinhala New Year season,” a statement. (PTI)