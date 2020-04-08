BSF, NGOs extend help to underprivileged in North East

SHILLONG: Several organisations of the North East region have come together to help the underprivileged during this time of crisis when the whole is fighting against COVID-19.

The lockdown called by the Central Government to avoid further spreading of the coronavirus had affected the entire country including the Northeastern region. The lockdown particularly affected the daily wage earners and the underprivileged, and to ease their hardship various organisations have come forward to help the needy families.

Tezpur town was sanitised by the district administration of Sonitpur district, Assam.

The Eastern Base Workshop of Border Roads Organisation has distributed rice, dal, sugar, refined oil, tea, potato, onion and salt to the poor families of Tezpur.

BSF distributes food supplies

The Border Deployed Units of Guwahati Frontier BSF conducted an awareness programme on COVID-19 to educate about pandemic novel coronavirus and distributed free ration and food to the border population who are struggling to earn a single meal a day.

Guwahati Frontier BSF reached out to the needy and distributed ration.

Seema Prahari of Guwahati Frontier BSF also took initiative in reaching out to the Border population during challenging circumstances to distribute grocery items to the villagers of Barmanpara under PS- Sitalkuchi, Distt- Coochbehar (WB).

The relief material which has been distributed among the needy include:- rice, Atta, Daal, onion, potato and sugar.

Besides, troops of Guwahati Frontier conducted awareness programme to educate the border people on Indo-Bangladesh International border.

The border population lauded the BSF for providing timely help in the hour of crisis.

Women make masks for underprivileged

The women welfare wing of AAI-Kalyanmayee, which includes female employees of Airports Authority of India and the family members of AAI extended help by making masks for the needy amid coronavirus outbreak.

The Kalyanmayee members at Guwahati and other NER airports are collecting unused cloth, bed sheets and similar materials for making masks. They have targeted for preparing about 10,000 masks to be distributed to the underprivileged.