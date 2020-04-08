COVID-19 scare: Hotel Sukhmani sealed in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Reports about a trip to Guwahati by COVID-19 positive Gitarani Karmakar from Tripura during March 15-18 last, has sent the administration here into a tizzy to find out the persons she had come into contact with during her trip.

Kamrup Metropolitan District administration today sealed Hotel Sukhmani in Paltan Bazar area in the city on after it found out that COVID-19 positive, Gitarani Karmakar, had stayed in the hotel on March 16 and 17 last. All the employees of the hotel have been quarantined.

The woman had come from Tripura on March 15 last to offer puja at Kamakhya Temple in the city and spent March 15 night at the residence of a priest at Kamakhya Temple complex. The administration has quarantined all the members of the family of the priest.

The authorities are now looking for six persons from Karimganj who had travelled with the woman from Tripura in the same coach of Tripura Sundari Express on her return journey from Guwahati to Tripura.