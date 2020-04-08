Mock drill on preparedness against Covid-19 infections conducted in Williamnagar

TURA: A mock drill to sensitise the public and beef up preparations by first responders against possible outbreak of Covid-19 infections caused by the novel corona virus was conducted in Williamnagar town of East Garo Hills District by the Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) under the supervision of its Chairman and the Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe, on Wednesday.

The exercise which started from the staging area at DC’s office, concluded with a mock admission of a COVID-19 suspect to the isolation centre at Denggagre village.

The Deputy Commissioner while debriefing the mock exercise, lauded the members of IRT and the officers and staff of line departments for their support and cooperation in conducting the mock exercise.

Before the exercise was debriefed, the Superintendent of Police, RTG Momin, while sharing his observation, highlighted the need to provide the police personnel on COVID-19 duty with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and the District Medical and Health Officer, Dr. JK Marak highlighted the lapses on the part of Incident Response Team (IRT) while shifting the patient to the testing centre.

The others who shared their respective observations included the ADC, Aloysius Ch Marak and the District Surveillance Officer.