Nagaland people to contact Dy Res. Commissioner in Delhi during lock down

GUWAHATI: Nagaland state government and the chief minister Neiphiu Rio have appealed to people of Nagaland in New Delhi, who might be in distress because of the country-wide 21-day lock down for COVID-19 since March 25, to contact the Deputy Resident Commissioner of Nagaland Government in New Delhi, Kethosituo Sekhose at the telephone Number: 011-23013751 and Whatsapp Number: 9436001625