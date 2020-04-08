Post offices, shops dealing agro, vety services to open in SWGH

TURA: As per consolidated guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and in pursuance of the direction of the State Government, Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Association and Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department in particular, South West Garo Hills, District Magistrate Ch. Ramakrishna has incorporated certain changes in the restrictions placed under section 144 Cr.PC in the district of South West Garo Hills.

Accordingly all postal services in the district have now been directed to resume their services. Shops dealing with fish & meat, animal feed and fodder, seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, agricultural shops, veterinary hospitals, dispensaries and clinics both in public and private sectors are to remain open during the lockdown period under South West Garo Hills district.

All such shops and grocery shops in localities & villages in the district will continue to open from 7 am to 1.00 pm every day. However, the District Magistrate has advised all shop owners and the public in general to maintain strict social distancing during the time of shopping.