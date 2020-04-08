Varied factors help to keep Meghalaya COVID-19 free

From CK Nayak

NEW DELHI: Despite being a transit state with vast porous international border, Meghalaya has bucked the COVID-19 trend with no case so far and the only state to announce partial lifting of the nationwide lockdown from April 15.

Several factors starting from its different weather pattern to traditional tribal habits and even handling by the state government are likely to be the reasons behind the success story so far. Even otherwise, the hill state remained virtually self-isolated before the lockdown was formally announced on March 24 due to intermittent spells of curfew and invocation of section 144 CrPC over CAA and ILP related issues from mid-December.

This resulted in drastic reduction in tourist inflow to the scenic state which became a blessing in disguise and inhabitants remained under lockdown conditions before the same was announced nationwide.

Even before the countrywide lockdown, the Meghalaya government, as early as March 19, decided to shut tourist spots in the state as part of its measures to prevent any possible transmission and outbreak of COVID-19. This too helped a lot since the state with a string of scenic spots sees tourist inflow especially on weekends though the same caused huge revenue loss.

There is also a theory doing the rounds which links local weather condition to slower spread of the coronavirus in Meghalaya.

In general, the study suggests that Asian countries experiencing monsoon may experience lesser transmission of the virus.

Meghalaya is the wettest state in the country and along with this, the higher level of humidity compared to other regions, could have restricted the virus. Though annual rainfall is decreasing in the state, last year’s monsoon had lingered for a longer period with humid conditions not suitable for spread of virus.

Though it is not scientifically validated, some people believe that the intermittent spells of rain in the state may act as a natural sanitiser.

The overall sanitation practices in the state are rooted in their tradition.

The roads and streets with bamboo bins, even in the remote villages are the real testimony to this. The state also boasts of the cleanest village in Asia.

Low density of population also helped in social distancing physically. Meghalaya ranks 27th in the country as far as the density of population is concerned and this makes the state a perfect place for social distancing and by nature tribals are also self isolators.

It is also believed that kwai, which is the combination of a neatly folded betel leaf (paan), smeared with lime and areca nut kills bacteria in the throat and gums and heals anemia and blood sugar. It also warms up the body instantly but there is no scientific evidence to this belief.

The Meghalaya government also became proactive to keep COVID-19 at bay as the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma along with his cabinet colleagues visited streets to ensure social distancing in lockdown. Sangma, through a video conference, had alerted the deputy commissioners and medical officers of the districts before the virus took a toll in other parts of the country. While the Centre ordered sealing of international borders in the North East, Meghalaya closed its state boundaries with Assam which has recently seen a spurt in the disease. Assam is the main gateway to the region and closing its border prevented flow of traffic to the hill state.

Participation of local headmen and communities, besides closely monitoring the situation in the state on a day to day basis also helped. This resulted in mobilising medical volunteers, stocking of essential commodities, and setting up of isolation wards, testing centres and control rooms.

Buoyed with the positive results so far, the government has announced that all government offices in Meghalaya will start functioning from April 15 when the nationwide lock down ends. Private vehicles will be allowed on roads and agricultural activity will be resumed.

Meghalaya is the first state to announce partial lifting of the lockdown while others are still struggling. Some states have indicated that curbs may continue amid rapid spread of the virus.