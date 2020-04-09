3 with COVID symptoms quarantined in Jowai: Hek

SHILLONG: Three persons have been quarantined at the MCH Hospital in Jowai with COVID-19 symptom like coughing.

Health and Family Welfare Minister AL Hek has, however, denied reports that the three persons are suspected to have been infected by the disease.

Meanwhile, West Jaintia Hills SP Lakador Syiem, while reacting to a query on a Dorbar Shnong of a village in Jowai recently objecting to the entry of a person in the locality, said that the person, who is a truck driver, is married to a local woman there.

According to Syiem, the truck driver hails from Assam and had dropped essential commodities in Silchar, and while returning to Guwahati, he stopped on the highway and walked home and delivered rice to his wife.

Seeing him, the local authorities of the village objected and when police enquired, it was found that the truck driver has been staying in the locality for the past six months.

He also informed that the medical team has screened the truck driver and he is currently under quarantine.