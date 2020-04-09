Bundesliga stars glad to train again

Berlin: Wearing gloves for hygienic reasons and observing social distancing on the pitch are among the challenges facing Bundesliga footballers back in training this week amid hopes the league could resume next month.

Most of the 18 clubs in Germany’s top flight returned to their clubs on Monday, albeit in small groups with limited contact to meet health guidelines due to the coronavirus. League matches in Germany have been suspended since March 13.

The German Football League is in talks with the clubs and authorities about the Bundesliga resuming on May 2, but with matches played in front of empty terraces and fans locked out while public events remain banned in the country.

A decision about when the competition can resume is expected on April 17, which could make it the first of Europe’s top leagues to return. Meanwhile, the league’s stars are adjusting to training in the era of social distancing.

Defending champions Bayern Munich, who were four points clear when the league was halted, were typical of sides in holding sessions in small groups. Contact is kept to a minimum with hugs of greeting and handshakes banned and players staying 1.5m apart, even on the training pitch.

“It was a very unusual feeling to train in small groups,” admitted Bayern captain Manuel Neuer with a maximum of five players per group permitted at their state-of-the-art training complex.

Like most other clubs, Bayern’s squad members were told to shower elsewhere and handed post-training snacks in a box to eat at home.

In Wolfsburg, the players trained wearing gloves despite warm spring temperatures. (AFP)