COVID-19 total tally reaches 5,734, 166 dead: Ministry data

NEW DELHI: The total tally of novel coronavirus cases in India reached up to 5,734 on Thursday, the data of Union Health Ministry said.

As per the Ministry data, of the total number, 5,095 are active cases, 166 are dead, one has migrated, while 472 people have been discharged after recovery.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state so far with 1,135 active cases, 117 cured and discharged and 72 have died.

After Maha, Tamil Nadu is the second worst affected area with 738 active case, 21 cured and eight deaths.

Gujrat total tally may have been low but it’s the worst hit in terms of death with 16 deaths i.e. maximum deaths after Maharashtra.

While the cases aren’t taking a stall, another of assault on doctors was reported from the national capital last night.

A man in Delhi’s Gautam Nagar assaulted two female doctors of Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday.

The alleged incident took place while the two female doctors were buying grocery on Wednesday night.

Speaking to IANS, Dr Manish, President, Resident Doctors Association, Safdarjung Hospital said, “The two doctors are posted in the Emergency Ward. At around 9 p.m. while they were buying vegetables, a man asked them to step aside accusing them for spreading coronavirus.”

“The man said that you come from the hospital and spread coronavirus, when the doctors resisted and argued, the man slapped them and even twisted their hand. The local residents came in an helped the two woman but the man escaped from the spot.”

A FIR has been registered in connection with the incident.

IANS