Assam needs kits to conduct one lakh rapid tests for COVID-19

GUWAHATI: “Assam government has in principle decided to conduct one lakh rapid tests for detection of coronavirus patients subject to availability of test kits,” Himanta Biswa Sarma, Health and FAmily WElfare Minister on Friday.

The only hurdle for Assam Health department to start rapid tests immediately is non-availability of the test kits as the suppliers contacted by Assam government have expressed inability to provide those kits before April 22 next.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has allowed procurement of rapid test kits only from five recognised firms. The test is not a confirmation test but it can find out COVID-19 suspects readily from a zone where there has been incidence of positive cases.

“Since April 22 will be too late, we have asked help from Government of India whose priority at this moment is definitely the high incidence states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi etc.,” the Minister said.