Aus police raids cruise ship, seizes black box

Sydney: Australian police on Thursday raided and seized the black box of the Ruby Princess cruise ship, the country’s biggest source of the coronavirus cases, to shed light on how some 2,700 passengers were allowed to disembark from the ship on March 19 in Sydney despite displaying flu-like symptoms.

Detectives in charge of the raid also questioned the captain and some crew members of the cruise ship, which is docked at Port Kembla, about 100 km south of Sydney, Efe News quoted New South Wales (NSW) Police as saying in a statement.

NSW Commissioner Mick Fuller announced on Sunday that a criminal investigation was being launched to determine if any biosecurity laws were broken in allowing passengers to disembark from the cruise ship despite the Australian government having banned the entry of cruise vessels days earlier.

Of the more than 6,000 cases in the country, which include 51 deaths, more than 600 infections and 21 deaths (15 passengers) have been linked to the cruise, whose passengers got off the ship and went to different cities without undergoing quarantine and which has become the single-largest source of COVID-19 cases in Australia.

Moreover, the ship also has more than 1,000 crew members of about 50 nationalities aboard, most of whom want to stay on the ship. (IANS)