Manipur Education department begins online education

Imphal: Education Minister Thokchom Radheshyam said that online classes will be started in schools, colleges and University.

For postgraduate students of Dhanamanjuri University and 6th Semester of Manipur Technical University online classes have already started.

He added that extra classes for students belonging to lower classes from Class I to XII will be conducted during the summer vacation.

Radheshyam said the government has planned series of activities as students will be suffering from the lockdown.

He said classes in the Higher Education & Technical University have started through ZOOM App MOODLE Modular Object Oriented Dynamic Learning Environment.

The teachers are assigned to prepare study material which will be provided to the students through online classes, e-mail and whatsapp.

The minister said that the students will also be allotted assignment topics for self study which will be submitted by the students through email and whatsapp.

In terms of education school, the Minister said that discussions are on for promotion of the students studying in Class XI to Class XII. However the final decision will be taken by the State Cabinet.

He said that evaluation/checking of answer script will begin soon after making sure that more centres for evaluations are set up. (UNI)