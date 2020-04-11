FINER donates Rs 50 lakh to Assam Arogya Nidhi

GUWAHATI: The Federation of Industry and Commerce of North Eastern Region (FINER) has donated Rs 50 lakh towards the Assam Arogya Nidhi in a bid to support the state government in its efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

A delegation led by FINER president, Pabitra Buragohain on Friday met Assam health and family welfare minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and handed over a cheque for Rs 50 lakh towards Assam Arogya Nidhi.

“The industry members have voluntarily come forward to support the FINER COVID-19 fund which was created to support the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. FINER strongly feels that in these trying times when the country is reeling under this pandemic, it is imperative for the industry to come forward to show solidarity and serve the community beyond business,” a statement issued here on Saturday, said.