FINER donates Rs 50 lakh to Assam Arogya Nidhi

By Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI: The Federation of Industry and Commerce of North Eastern Region (FINER) has donated Rs 50 lakh towards the Assam Arogya Nidhi in a bid to support the state government in its efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

A delegation led by FINER president, Pabitra Buragohain on Friday met Assam health and family welfare minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and handed over a cheque for Rs 50 lakh  towards Assam Arogya Nidhi.

“The industry members have voluntarily come forward to support the  FINER COVID-19 fund  which was created to support the battle  against the coronavirus pandemic.  FINER strongly feels that in these trying times when the country is reeling under this  pandemic, it is imperative for the industry  to come forward to show solidarity and serve the community beyond business,” a statement issued here on Saturday, said.

 

