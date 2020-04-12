Stay active to beat corona

By Ranjan K Baruah

We are all concerned about corona virus these days. Be it a developed nation like the US or a country like India, it has affected all corners of the world. The COVID-19 pandemic is spreading to more countries, territories and regions at an alarming rate and physical and social distancing are becoming commonplace to stop the spread of the disease.

Social distancing means no activity outside home. Individuals are also avoiding physical activities outside. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week, or a combination of both. WHO also have some tips on how to achieve this with no equipment and with limited space. There is an abundance of free and accessible online and digital tools targeted at encouraging people of all ages and abilities to stay active and mobile while remaining at home.

Sport has the power to change the world; it is a fundamental right, a powerful tool to strengthen social ties and promote sustainable development and peace as well as solidarity and respect. Any sporting event bring people from different communities or countries together, which is a positive sign. It enhances amity and friendship among people from different background. Sport has historically played an important role in all societies, be it in the form of competitive sport, physical activity or just a game. In response to global developments concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, which is observed on April 6, has focused on the health benefits of participating in sporting and physical activity, especially in this time of uncertainty and social distancing.

Sport has proven to be a cost-effective and flexible tool in promoting peace and development objectives. In the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development sport’s role for social progress is further acknowledged: “Sport is also an important enabler of sustainable development. We recognize the growing contribution of sport to the realisation of development and peace in its promotion of tolerance and respect and the contributions it makes to the empowerment of women and of young people, individuals and communities as well as to health, education and social inclusion objectives.”

The adoption of this day signifies the increasing recognition by the UN of the positive influence that sport can have on the advancement of human rights, and social and economic development. We are aware that sport encourages individual development apart from health promotion and disease prevention. It also enhances the promotion of gender equality, communication and social mobilisation, among others.

Sports can be a tool for peace building in conflict zones and many organisations have done it. It also helps in promotion of life skills. As this year’s theme focuses on beating COVID 19, so, let us use sports to keep ourselves healthy and active and beat the virus.

(With direct inputs from UN publication and feedback may be sent to [email protected])