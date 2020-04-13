Doctor tests positive for COVID-19 in Shillong

SHILLONG: Despite all the precautions and sealing of the inter-state border, the contagious COVID-19 finally has found its way to Shillong as a city doctor was tested positive for infection by the virus on Monday.

Confirming this, Health and Family Welfare Minister, AL Hek said that the matter had been discussed with the Chief Minister and he had already directed the Commissioner and Secretary of the Health Department to ensure that no patient from the particular hospital where the doctor was functioning comes out of it premises.

“The hospital will now be turned into a quarantine camp and the entire hospital staff, family members of the doctor and even the attendants who visit the hospital will be tested,” he said

Stating that the government will take care of everything for the patients who are inside the hospital, he added that he was also in touch with the family members of the particular doctor.

