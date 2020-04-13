Nature glows in Sohra but tourism suffers

SOHRA: Sohra’s pristine beauty is usually lost amid the rush of tourists. But the sleepy sub-division in East Khasi Hills has got back its soul thanks to the ongoing lockdown.

A visit to Sohra recently led to an unusual experience. The Shillong-Cherrapunjee highway that otherwise remains busy with numerous Assam vehicles plying on it everyday was empty. The viewpoint at Mawkdok was quiet, and empty too.

Nature was at her best and tourism at its worst.

Sohra is the gem in the state’s tourism crown, attracting hundreds of visitors everyday and thousands in the weekends during peak season. True, this has adversely affected the natural beauty of the place but the flourishing tourism has provided livelihood to many in the area.

Tourism, which is a major revenue earner for the state government, was suffering even before the corona pandemic, which added to the woes.

Anti-CAA protests since last November and the clash at Ichamati on February 28 were a body blow to the sector. Bookings were cancelled as law and order deteriorated.

Then came coronavirus and the nationwide lockdown.

Allan West, the owner of Café Cherrapunjee, said there was no business since the Ichamati clash. “It was decided to close down all tourist related business even before the government came up with the lockdown. Precautions were taken and there were talks with the Chief Minister to seal the entry points. All stakeholders in Sohra were taken into account,” he added.

Several owners of home stays and guest houses in Sohra spoke to The Shillong Times on condition of anonymity and all of them expressed concern about the looming uncertainty.

“Ichamati situation has affected us badly, and 20-30 per cent business is affected. There are 14 staff. Their salaries were given in full last month but this month we have to discuss as there are no earnings,” said the owner of Labana Hotel.

The owner of Latara Guest House said there were many cancellations owing to the corona scare “but business was fine before that”.

The home-stays which have mushroomed all over Sohra are suffering losses. But many owners were of the view that business picked had up before the lockdown.

Grace Home-stay has two rooms and there have been no occupants for over a month. “People have been staying away ever since the Ichamati incident,” the owner said, adding, “I think there will be a rush next year only where tourists will come again. We have to see, nothing is in our hands and it is all up to God.”

Now with no tourist, maintenance of the guest houses has become a burden on owners.

The owner of Kynwell Guest House said the electricity bill comes up to Rs 2,000-3,000. “This is a huge burden. This year is definitely a loss for us and I think it will continue till next year. This year is uncertain,” she said, adding that she has to pay two employees from her pocket.

The owner of Pateng Homestay is also paying three employees even after bookings were cancelled till May. “We have to be alert. Next year if there are no disturbances, hope it (business) will get back to its feet.”

An elderly lady, Streamlet Kharngapkynta from Mawmihthied who was selling essential items, said, “Without a doubt, life is very difficult as there is apparently no work. Business is very down. Procuring supplies also pose a problem and she cannot travel to Shillong in view of the pandemic.”

A pharmacy store owner, D. Sohkhlet said the presence of tourists is nil and there is no work for people.

“We are surviving on vegetables, we are not getting any fish,” she said.

Suggestions

A prominent face in the tourism sector, Allan suggested that the government should come up with relief measures for those engaged in the tourism sector.

“The government needs to think of relief measures for those affected as the current situation has seriously hit the tourism sector which is at a nascent stage. There should be relief package for those affected such as the tourism sector and the farmers etc”, he said.

He added that the tourism sector is in the frontline that has been affected so far and it leaves a lasting effect.

Allan said it will be an arduous task to rebuild tourism sector if there is no relief package from the government.