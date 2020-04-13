UK PM grateful to NHS medics for saving his life

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has thanked the medics and staff of the state-funded National Health Service (NHS) for saving his life after he tested positive for the coronavirus, saying he owed them his life.

In his first public statement since being moved out of the intensive care at St. Thomas’ Hospital in London on Saturday, Johnson said, “I can’t thank them enough, I owe them my life.”

Downing Street has said that Johnson continues to make “very good progress” while on the ward.

Meanwhile, Asked about plans for his return to work, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Saturday that the UK PM needed “time and space to rest, recuperate and recover”. (PTI)