4 more COVID-19 patients discharged from Assam hospital

GUWAHATI: Health Depart of Assam released four more COVID-19 patients from hospital on Friday afternoon after they had tested negative in repeated tests carried out on them as per the protocol.

State Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma was there in Golaghat Civil Hospital ,along with Agriculture Minister Atul Bora and CEM of Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Council (KAADC) Tuliran Ronghang at the time of discharge of the four coronavirus patients.

The patients who were released included Haidor Ali, Wahida Begum, Yakub Ali & Ruma Begum. They have been released for home quarantine, after four successive tests conducted on them indicated them to be COVID-19 negative. They were among total nine COVID-19 patients admitted in Golaghat Civil Hospital.With the release for four patients today, the statewide number of cured COVID-19 patients rose to nine.

So far, 34 persons have been detected to be COVID-19 positive in Assam and were admitted to various exclusive COVID-19 care hospital in the state. Out of those one patient died in Sichal Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) while nine have been cured and discharged from the hospital. As on date, 24 COVID-19 patients are admitted in hospitals in the state.

The state Health Minister also visited Diphu Civil Hospital in Karbi Anglong district of Assam to take stock of the preparedness for treat COVID-19 patients, if any. He talked to all doctors and nurses besides inspecting facilities in the hospital.

It may be mentioned that Assam have converted all the 33 district hospitals into exclusive COVID-19 care centres in addition of medical college hospitals in Guwahati, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Silchar and Barpeta. The state has five laboratories accredited by the ICMR for testing sample of COVID-19 suspect cases.