Curfew extended in East Garo Hills  till April 21

TURA: In view of the prevailing situation concerning COVID-19 pandemic, the East Garo Hills District Magistrate, Swapnil Tembe, under Section 144 of the CrPC, had extended the curfew in the entire district from 6 AM of April 18 until 6 AM of April 21st thereby prohibiting the operation of weekly and regular markets as well as commercial and financial establishments.

The order also prohibited the assembly of five or more persons in all public places, commercial areas and residential localities beyond the individual households, operation of all forms of public transport and the movement of all private vehicles except those with valid car passes issued by the District Magistrate and the exempted categories like the police, armed forces, fire and emergency services, medical teams, grocery retail stores, vegetables, milk and meat outlets, MeCL, PHE, PWD, etc.