Health min warns of action against protocol violation

SHILLONG: A day after a mob prevented the authorities from cremating the body of Dr. John L Sailo Ryntathiang at the electric crematorium at Jhalupara, the state government has warned of initiating stringent action against any individual or group that tries to interfere into the affairs of the government.

Health and Family Welfare Minister AL Hek on Thursday said the government will no longer tolerate anyone who tries to meddle into any decision taken by the government especially at a time when the whole world is fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also warned of taking punitive action against such people as per provisions of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1867.

“I am shocked over the attempt by a section of the residents of Jhalupara and Mawbah localities to challenge the decision of the government to cremate the late senior doctor, who died of COVID-19, at the electric crematorium”, Hek said.

Hek also said it was unfortunate that people failed to acknowledge the contributions of the senior doctor and denied him a proper cremation or burial.

‘No communication from authorities’

However, the Mawbah Dorbar Shnong has clarified that it was unaware of the government’s move to perform the cremation at the electric crematorium in the locality since there was no prior intimation from either the government or the district administration.

In a statement here on Thursday, the local body said that when information was received that a crowd had gathered near the crematorium on Wednesday afternoon they had called the in-charge of Jhalupara police outpost who stated that he was not aware of any gathering.

The office bearers of the Dorbar urged the crowd to vacate the area but the panicky crowd showed no sign of relenting.

The Dorbar also stated that the residents were adamant that they would not allow the body to be cremated there over fears that the virus might spread in the overcrowded locality.

The statement further mentioned that no official from the district administration or the health department was present at the spot to clarify on the safety procedures being followed, which added to the panic.

The traditional body also pointed out that the move of the Dorbar of Nongpoh Proper to deny permission for the burial added to the confusion.

The local body also raised questions over the government’s claim of being prepared by stating that the latter could not manage the situation on Wednesday when the people opposed the cremation.